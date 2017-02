Beargrease Dogs, Move Over

Roxie the sledding Sheltie is here to show you how it's done.

by Emily Welker

We showed you sled dogs earlier in the show from the Beargrease competition, some of the best in the world.

A lesser–known talent in the canine world?

Dogs who like to go sledding.

Roxie the sledding Sheltie is turning it around on her Waukesha, Wisconsin family and taught them how to take her for a spin in the snow. Check out our favorite video of the morning!