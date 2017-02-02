Fargo Holiday Inn Celebrates a Grand Re-Opening

The hotel just finished a 12-month remodeling project

by Jason Cerjak

The Fargo Holiday Inn celebrated its grand reopening with the public. The hotel just finished a multi–million dollar renovation that included a new entrance, restaurant and convention space.

The Chamber of Commerce is also holding a “Business After Hours” networking event after the ribbon cutting ceremony. The hotel hopes the new look will improve the guest experience and draw in more convention business.

“Since 1972, we’ve been an active member of the community and always contributed. We’d like to be able to continue that,” said General Manager Mike Prekel. “Continue supporting our community, supporting our business…we like to show off our new product and why we’re here and ask them to revisit us.”

The Fargo Holiday Inn currently has 310 guest rooms and over 27,000 square feet of convention space.