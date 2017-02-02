Fargo’s First Go Red for Women Luncheon

More than 100 women gathered proudly for Fargo's first ever Go Red Luncheon.

by Shiina LoSciuto

At least one in three women live with some form of heart disease.

People are ready to see that number go down.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women.

What many people don’t know is that about 80% of cardiovascular diseases is preventable.

The American Heart Association held Fargo’s first ever Go Red For Women Luncheon.

This event happens nationwide.

It asks women to make a commitment to a healthier life and highlights the risks and signs of heart disease.

The organization held a fundraiser with a silent auction and they collected donations.

All of the proceeds go toward heart health in the area.

“It includes the dollars to let our legislatures know this is what’s important,” said Siri Freeh, who is the chair of the event. “We are under-represented in research…cardiac research. So just getting that message out there. This helps fund all sorts of programs for women so they have better heart health.”

And you can’t miss her, that’s KVRR’s very own Alison Voorhees.

She emceed for more than 150 people.

You can learn more about Go Red North Dakota by clicking here.