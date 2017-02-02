Mayo Doctors say Governor Dayton’s Cancer is Treatable

A Mayo Clinic official says Gov. Dayton's prostate cancer was caught early and is `treatable and curable'. The governor was at the clinic Tuesday and Wednesday for more tests, which found no signs the cancer has spread, and to… continue reading ›
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault is criticizing Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents who set up a camp on private land. He says the move undermines the tribe's efforts to make a legitimate case against the pipeline, which the… continue reading ›
Police are again warning of counterfeit money floating around Fargo. More fake movie money has turned up. This time it's fake $50 bills that do not feel real and are clearly marked "for motion picture use only". The prop… continue reading ›