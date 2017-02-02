Memorial Service for Valley City High School Freshman

Valley City Public Schools, the Valley City Open Door Center, and the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit are holding a celebration of life memorial service tonight for Valley City High School freshman David Lynch.

by Joe Radske

Valley City Public Schools, the Valley City Open Door Center, and the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit are holding a celebration of life memorial service tonight for Valley City High School freshman David Lynch.

He passed away on January 30th in Valley City.

The memorial service will be held tonight in the Valley City High School Theater at 7:00pm. Use door #7, the northwest entrance of the High School.

The funeral for David Lynch will be held on Monday February 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cavalier Baptist Church located at 201 Division Ave South in Cavalier, North Dakota.