Memorial Service for Valley City High School Freshman
Valley City Public Schools, the Valley City Open Door Center, and the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit are holding a celebration of life memorial service tonight for Valley City High School freshman David Lynch.
Valley City Public Schools, the Valley City Open Door Center, and the Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit are holding a celebration of life memorial service tonight for Valley City High School freshman David Lynch.
He passed away on January 30th in Valley City.
The memorial service will be held tonight in the Valley City High School Theater at 7:00pm. Use door #7, the northwest entrance of the High School.
The funeral for David Lynch will be held on Monday February 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cavalier Baptist Church located at 201 Division Ave South in Cavalier, North Dakota.
A Mayo Clinic official says Gov. Dayton's prostate cancer was caught early and is `treatable and curable'. The governor was at the clinic Tuesday and Wednesday for more tests, which found no signs the cancer has spread, and to… continue reading ›
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault is criticizing Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents who set up a camp on private land. He says the move undermines the tribe's efforts to make a legitimate case against the pipeline, which the… continue reading ›
Police are again warning of counterfeit money floating around Fargo. More fake movie money has turned up. This time it's fake $50 bills that do not feel real and are clearly marked "for motion picture use only". The prop… continue reading ›