South Fargo Gas Station Robbery

Early morning armed robbery at Casey's General Store at 3545 25th St. S.

by Joe Radske

An armed robbery at a south Fargo convenience store Thursday morning.

Police say it happened at around 5:16 this morning at Casey’s General Store at 3545 25th St. S.

Police say the two armed suspects were black males and wore ski masks to cover their faces.

The suspects allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The clerk was not injured.

Police have set up a perimeter and deployed a K9. They are looking for two suspects.