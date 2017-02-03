Armed and Dangerous Suspect Sought After Trooper Fired On

Law Enforcement: Suspect Stole Car With Baby in it to Get Away

by Emily Welker

Law enforcement officers are looking for your help finding an armed and dangerous suspect who fired on a North Dakota state trooper during a police chase last night, then stole a car with a baby in it to get away.

Highway patrol says a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a Red Chevy pickup for having excessively loud exhaust on I–29 at Grand Forks at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The truck took off south along the interstate about a hundred miles an hour until he ran over a spike striup near Hillsboro.

That’s where the driver took off on foot, firing shots at a state trooper.

No one was hit.

Troopers were still looking for him around 11 p.m. when word came in of a stolen vehicle with a baby from Hillsboro inside.

They spotted the stolen car headed north on County Road 81 and deployed tire spikes again near Reynolds, N.D.

The drive again took off on foot.

The baby was rescued, uninjured.

The two chases shut down I–29 for about an hour overnight and law enforcement are still searching for the suspect east of Reynolds, using aircraft and other resources.

You’re asked not to approach him and to call law enforcement if you spot him.