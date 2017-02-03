Arrest Made After Suspicious Device Brought Into Downtown Hospital

Fargo police arrest one person after the bomb squad is called to Sanford Hospital in downtown Fargo.

by Joe Radske

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., Thursday night.

Police say they were dealing with an individual when the bomb squad was called out.

Sanford Hospital released the following statement.

We were notified at 8 p.m. an individual was brought into our emergency center who was in possession of a potentially explosive device. Law enforcement were on the scene and immediately confiscated the device and removed it from the building. We were in full cooperation with law enforcement as they were controlling the scene and worked in partnership with them to ensure our patients and staff were safe.

—Sanford spokesperson