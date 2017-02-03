LIVE: Drekker Brewing Wins Gold Medal At National Beer Competition

"Milk Maiden" chocolate milk stout wins top prize in chocolate beer category

by Adam Ladwig

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig talks to Mark Bjornstad, co-owner of Drekker Brewing, about the brewery’s award-winning beer.

“Milk Maiden” chocolate milk stout won the gold medal at the Best of Craft Beer Awards in Bend, Oregon the last weekend in January, in the chocolate beer category.

Yes, there is a chocolate beer category.

The seasonal beer is available only until the end of February.

Mark talks about what makes the beer special.

You can find it in local restaurants in the Fargo/Moorhead area and at local liquor stores.