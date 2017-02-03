Man Identified in Sanford Hospital Bomb Threat

Joshua Ourada was booked into Cass County jail, accused of three felonies

by Jake Stofan

A Fargo man is in Cass County jail tonight charged with bringing an explosive device into Sanford Emergency Center.

After last night’s events, Joshua Ourada is accused of three felonies.

Sanford Hospital released a statement saying a man was brought to their emergency center and was in possession of a potentially explosive device.

Fargo Police say they were initially called out for a medical emergency and, therefore, cannot discuss the case.

Ourada was taken into custody and charged with possessing an automatic rifle–silencer–bomb, terrorizing and preventing arrest.

When Ourada appeared in a Cass County Courtroom, he denied making any threats against anyone’s life and even went as far to say he had no knowledge of any supposed explosive device being on his person.

He says he was heavily intoxicated at the time and passed out, then woke up in the hospital.

Ourada has a lengthy criminal background in Cass County that ranges from theft to simple–assault.

He was assigned a public defender and his bail is set at $50,000.

Ourada’s preliminary hearing will be held March 8th.