Fargo Islamic Community Celebrates Halt on Immigration Executive Order

They also succeeded at removing parts of a house bill in North Dakota which would have allowed communities in the state to decide how many refugees they take in

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — Members of the Islamic community had two reasons to celebrate.

One is the federal court ruling to block President Trump’s executive order. They also succeeded at removing parts of a house bill in North Dakota which would have allowed communities in the state to decide how many refugees they take in.

It all started on the sidewalk across the street from the Islamic Center of Fargo. A handful of locals coming out holding signs showing their support for the local Islamic community. After only a few minutes the small protest grew into much more.

“We were going to stand outside and we were just going to wave our signs and hopefully get honks and it was ultimately just to put a smile on somebody’s face. That’s all this was and that’s all I wanted it to be, but now it’s turned into this huge thing,” Kristin Nelson, event organizer, said.

When the supporters were invited in, they were greeted with warm smiles and hot food.

“The ladies prepared this food at the last minute. Started cooking at 11 pm when they realized people were coming because they wanted to say thank you to the local community for supporting them,” said Fauzia Haider, a member of the Mosque and advocate for Islamic people in the Red River Valley.

“I think that that shows that this community in particular is so welcoming and so gracious and so tight knit that we’re not going to let hate drive the news and the media and things,” Nelson said.

“This is really great seeing everybody who is coming out to share the same values as we do,” said Abdiwali Sharif with Somali Community Development.

For many of the people at the mosque, it had been a long week fighting the house bill, organizing rallies and protests. They say today was a day to rest easy, knowing all their hard work had paid off.

“So when I heard that I actually cried. I actually cried. Even now I feel like tearing up. So you know I just feel like sanity and justice prevailed,” Haider said.

“If we stick together, if we all come together we will be always stronger together,” Sharif said.

Some here have family members affected by the President’s executive order.

Although this court ruling isn’t the end all be all on the issue, they say it’s a step in the right direction. Members of the mosque say they plan on holding an open house soon for the public to get an opportunity to meet the people in the local Islamic Community.