Update: Suspect Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Police say a crime spree by a man who fired at a state trooper is over after the suspect shot himself rather than surrender.

by Erin Wencl

REYNOLDS, N.D. (AP) – Police say a crime spree by a man who fired at a state trooper is over after the suspect shot himself rather than surrender.

Police Capt. John Barnett says that Daniel TwoHearts shot himself once. He says the wound did not appear to be fatal before he was airlifted to a hospital.

Police say TwoHearts fired three shots at a trooper after road spikes stopped his pickup, then stole a car with a baby inside it. Police again used spikes to stop him, and recovered the baby unharmed as the man fled.

Police say TwoHearts later stole another car, abandoned it, then took a man and woman hostage in the apartment where he ultimately shot himself Friday night.

————-

Authorities say they are still searching for a suspect accused of shooting at officers, kidnapping a baby and stealing several cars during a police chase in North Dakota.

Daniel Two Hearts, 23, is considered armed and dangerous and authorities are asking you not to approach him.

The Trail County State’s Attorney is charging Two Hearts with attempted murder after police say he shot at them during an attempted traffic stop on I-29 near Grand Forks.

During the pursuit, Two Hearts allegedly stole a vehicle with a baby inside but authorities later found the car and the baby wasn’t injured.

Two people who were traveling with Two Hearts have also been arrested.