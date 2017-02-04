Anchor Island Pool Party is Fun for the Whole Family

The annual pool party brought out more than 100 locals looking to bring summer fun to the winter

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — Some locals traded in the cold and snow this afternoon for a tropical pool party.

The Fargo Park District held their annual Destination Anchor Island at the indoor pool at Fargo North High School. Entry was $2. Swimmers left with a gift bag full of goodies and a lucky few won bigger prizes.

The Park District opens the doors to the pool every Saturday, but they say this event is unique.

“We put fun float toys into the pool. It’s the only time that we have float toys in the pools and we turn up the tropical music and have some ice cream treats and just enjoy a day inside at the pool,” said Sam Larson-Frobig, Fargo Park District Program Manager.

If you missed the festivities, Fargo Park District says you can join in the fun next year.