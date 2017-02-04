Fighting Hawks Men’s Hockey Earns OT Win against St. Cloud State

UND Wins 2-1

by Mike McCann

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) — The No. 13 ranked University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks men’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Forward Mike Gornall picked a great time to score his first and second goals of the season as the sophomore tied the game in the second period before winning the game in overtime.

UND (15-11-3, 8-9-1-1 NCHC) moves into a tie for third place in the NCHC standings with Western Michigan, although the Broncos have two games in hand on the Fighting Hawks.

Cam Johnson made his first start since Jan. 21 and stopped 20-of-21 shots for his 14th win of the season.

The Fighting Hawks will have their bye week next week and will return to action with a road trip to Western Michigan for a weekend series on Feb. 17-18.