NDSU Men Falter at Home against South Dakota

Bison lose 76-66

by Mike McCann

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Sophomore guard Matt Mooney scored 26 points to lead the South Dakota Coyotes to a 76-66 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon in Summit League play.

The Bison fell to 15-8 overall and 7-3 in The Summit League with the loss, but NDSU remains in first place in the league standings by one-half game. South Dakota improved to 16-10 overall and 7-4 in conference play.

Junior guard Paul Miller scored 21 points to lead NDSU, and senior forward Dexter Werner registered a double-double off the bench with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

NDSU freshman Jared Samuelson scored nine points in 12 minutes, draining three three-pointers. Junior A.J. Jacobson tallied five assists.

The Coyotes shot 51 percent for the game and limited the Bison to 40-percent shooting. South Dakota got to the free throw line 20 times – 11 more than NDSU – and made 15 free throws.

NDSU led 19-14 following a trey by Samuelson with 11:00 left in the first half, but South Dakota scored 18 straight points to go ahead 32-19 with three minutes left before halftime.

The Bison pulled within six at 53-47 with just under 14 minutes remaining after getting three straight three-point plays – two by Werner and one by Tyson Ward. South Dakota scored the next five points to push the margin back to 11.

NDSU hosts South Dakota State on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.