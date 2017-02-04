Neverland Visited Fargo in School Production of Peter and Wendy

Sixty-four students participated in the school musical production

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — Lincoln Elementary students took a flight to Neverland in their musical performance of Peter and Wendy.

After only a week of school rehearsals, more than 60 students collaborated with the Missoula Children’s Theatre to put on the show. More than 100 children from kindergarten through fifth grade auditioned for roles, and 64 were cast in the show.

Younger students played mostly ensemble roles, and older students were cast in solo roles such as Peter Pan, Wendy and Captain Hook.

“Our kids worked tirelessly throughout the week late into the nights and they memorized their lines, they mesmerized their songs and they created a fabulous production in one week’s time,” said Megan Kiser, principal of Lincoln Elementary.

The Lincoln Elementary School Parent-Teacher Association sponsored the theater residency experience.