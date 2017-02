Change of Command At 119th Wing In Fargo

North Dakota Air National Guard

by TJ Nelson

A non-native Hooligan has taken over the 119th wing.

A change of command ceremony for the Happy Hooligans was held Saturday in Fargo.

Col. Kent Olson, who has served as commander since 2013, turned over his duties to Col. Thomas Hatley.

He has served in various flying and staff assignments including the Joint Staff as the Department of Defense Liaison to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Olson will soon retire after more than 36 years of service in the North Dakota Air National Guard.