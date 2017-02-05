Shooting Suspect Did Not Take Hostages

According To Ramsey County State's Attorney

by TJ Nelson

A North Dakota prosecutor says the suspect accused of shooting at a state trooper did not take hostages before shooting himself in an apartment.

The Ramsey County State’s Attorney said that while other people were in the Devils Lake apartment with 23-year-old Daniel TwoHearts, “this was not a hostage situation.”

Police were negotiating with TwoHearts when he shot himself.

He was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is not known.

The ordeal began Thursday night with an attempted traffic stop in Grand Forks.

Authorities say TwoHearts fired at a trooper who was not hit and stole two cars, including one with a baby inside.

The baby was not hurt.

