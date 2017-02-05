White Supremacist Considers Move to Nome, ND

City leaders are considering options after white supremacist Craig Cobb has purchased, or is attempting to purchase an abandoned church.

by Joe Radske

NOME, ND (KFGO-AM) – City leaders in the tiny town of Nome, ND are considering their options following word that white supremacist Craig Cobb has purchased, or is attempting to purchase an abandoned church. The building, on the north edge of town, is the former Nome Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin tells KFGO News that Cobb’s arrival has some residents on edge. “They’re concerned. Basically, that’s what they’re telling me” McCLaflin said. “We’re talking to the city council (regarding) ordinances and all that stuff as to what can happen and what can’t happen legally.”

Ryan Lenz, a senior writer and editor at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said Nome residents should make it clear that Cobb “is not welcome” in their town.

“If Craig Cobb is coming to town, I would let the world know it” Lenz said. “I would not be surprised if what he intends to do is turn that building into a center for a religion called ‘creativity’ which is a religion that holds that all white men are essentially gods.”

In 2013, Cobb was driven out of Leith, ND after the city council passed a moratorium on new buildings and mobile homes.

Cobb’s last known address was in Sherwood, ND, where he’s serving four years of probation for terrorizing and menacing Leith residents.