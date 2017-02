Ask Danny: Ceramic Over Vinyl Tile?

How much of a hassle is it to trade in your vinyl flooring for something a little more chic?

by Emily Welker

Danny Lipford doesn’t shy from hard work. But he knows you don’t need any more of it around the house, which is why he’s telling us how you can get the maximum impact from the minimum elbow grease when you go to upgrade from your old vinyl flooring.