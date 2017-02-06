Civil Rights Complaint Filed on NDSU After Student Denied Accommodations

by TJ Nelson

FARGO, N.D. — A student with cerebral palsy has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights after she was denied admission into the pharmacy program at NDSU.

Kelli Sem was given conditional acceptance into the program last spring, provided she could meet physical requirements under newly adopted technical standards for pharmacy students.

She filed her complaint after NDSU denied her request for reasonable accommodations.

NDSU has declined to comment.

Sem now lives with her family in Minot after leaving NDSU in May. She is currently taking classes at Minot State University.