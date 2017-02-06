Fargodome Sets Record Breaking Year in 2016

Officials say a strong concert is what smashed the record with four Garth Brooks concerts leading the way

by Site Staff

Courtesy: TJ Nelson

The Fargodome broke an attendance record in 2016.

Nearly 600,000 people packed the venue last year.

The record crowds produced an operating surplus of over $528,000, which was way above the budgeted $92,000.

Fargodome General Manager Rob Sobolik cites a strong concert line-up last year that included four Garth Brooks concerts, AC/DC, Justin Bieber, James Taylor and Blake Shelton.

Sobolik says a sixth consecutive year of Bison football playoff games also boosted attendance and the stadium’s bottom line.