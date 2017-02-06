Fargodome Sets Record Breaking Year in 2016

Officials say a strong concert is what smashed the record with four Garth Brooks concerts leading the way

by Site Staff

Courtesy: TJ Nelson

 

The Fargodome broke an attendance record in 2016.

Nearly 600,000 people packed the venue last year.

The record crowds produced an operating surplus of over $528,000, which was way above the budgeted $92,000.

Fargodome General Manager Rob Sobolik cites a strong concert line-up last year that included four Garth Brooks concerts, AC/DC, Justin Bieber, James Taylor and Blake Shelton.

Sobolik says a sixth consecutive year of Bison football playoff games also boosted attendance and the stadium’s bottom line.

Related Post

North Dakota Lawmaker Proposes End to Blue Law
UPDATED: Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Countryside Tr...
Grand Forks Lawmaker Proposes 80mph Speed Limit on...
West Fargo Plans for a Safer Intersection

You Might Like

Fargodome Sets Record Breaking Year in 2016

  The Fargodome broke an attendance record in 2016. Nearly 600,000 people packed the venue last year. The record crowds produced an operating surplus of over $528,000, which was way above the budgeted $92,000. Fargodome General Manager Rob Sobolik cites… continue reading ›