Fatal Crash in Otter Tail County

The state patrol says the only survivor of the crash is a two-year-old passenger

by TJ Nelson

 

Two women are dead after a head-on crash in Otter Tail County.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 29 just east of Deer Creek.

The state patrol says 31-year-old Jessica Lannes of Wadena was attempting to pass another vehicle when she collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 63-year-old Lucille Rehm of Parkers Prairie.

Both women were killed.

A passenger in Lannes’ car, two-year-old Mason Mousseau, has non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

