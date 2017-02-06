Fatal Crash in Western Minnesota

by Joe Radske

DEER CREEK, MINN. (KFGO) – A fatal crash in Otter Tail County.

Three people were involved in the head-on collision on Highway 29, just east of Deer Creek shortly after 3 yesterday afternoon.

The victims were a 2-year-old boy and a 31-year-old woman, both from Wadena, and a 63-year-old woman from Parkers Prairie.

The State Patrol has not yet released details on who died and whether there were other injuries.

The Wadena woman was westbound when she tried to pass and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by the woman from Parkers Prairie.

The child was in the westbound car.