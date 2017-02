Grand Forks Police Need Help Locating Missing Man

by TJ Nelson

Grand Forks Police are looking for a missing man.

They say Larry Stammen hasn’t been seen since Friday and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Stammen drives a tan Volkswagen Golf with North Dakota license plates 557 BUB.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.