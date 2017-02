North Dakota State Fair Going Country

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town headline July Fair.

by Joe Radske

The North Dakota State Fair released it’s schedule of artists.

The 2017 Grandstand Country Showpass begins on Friday, July 21 with Little Big Town.

Sunday, July 23 Brothers Osborne take the stage, Thomas Rhett headlines on Wednesday, July 26.

Lonestar plays Thursday night, July 27.

Jason Aldean closes out the fair on Friday, July 28.

Tickets for the ND State Fair in Minot go on sale February 10 at 8:00 a.m.

For ticket information visit www.ndstatefair.comĀ or call 701-857-7620.