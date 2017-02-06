Senator Heitkamp Meets with President’s Nominee for Ag Secretary

Senator Heitkamp will vote yes on Perdue, but will not vote in support of Betsy DeVos, the pick for Education Secretary

by TJ Nelson

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Heidi Heitkamp says she will support President Trump’s Ag Secretary nominee.

Heitkamp met with former Gov. Sonny Perdue of Georgia to talk about her agriculture priorities.

She also reintroduced a bipartisan bill to lift restrictions on U.S. agricultural exports to Cuba.

Heitkamp and Perdue also talked about the need for a strong Farm Bill in 2018.

“So we’re looking forward to working with him even though he does not come from a state that grows wheat or soybeans,” said Senator Heitkamp. “We think that he has a clear understanding of the needs in rural America.”

North Dakota is the 9th largest agriculture exporting state in the U.S., with about $4.1 billion in commodities sold abroad each year.