West Fargo City Commission Taking Action on Police Chief Mike Reitan

Chief Reitan was placed on administrative leave on January 13 and is asking to be re-instated

by Shiina LoSciuto

After being placed on administrative leave on January 13th, the fate of West Fargo Police Chief Mike Reitan is in the hands of city leaders.

Reitan says he wants leaders to consider reinstating him.

The discussion is underway right now at city hall.

Watch the above clip to hear a report from KVRR Reporter, Shiina LoSciuto, who is at the meeting.

We will have much more on this story on KVRR Local News at 9.