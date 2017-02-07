Super Bowl Sunday Festivities Took Over The Valley

The Valley gears up for Super Bowl Sunday

by Morgan Parrish

Many people in the valley geared up for one of the biggest sporting events of the year…Super bowl Sunday.

Some sit at home with chips, dip and beer to watch the Super Bowl.

While others spend their day out on the town.

Some bars and restaurants had pre game specials to get these football fans amped up for the big game.

Brewtus Brickhouse in West Fargo even hosted their first ever ‘Bar Olympics’.

“It’s been super fun. It’s just a fun event to get people out and get people excited about the game and we’ll be done before the game is done and people can stick around and watch the game after,” said Brewtus Brickhouse Bar Manger, Kacie Hagan.

The Olympics started at 1:00 this afternoon with games like ping pong, Pac man, bags and a dice game, Shut the Box.

Those who came out said it was the perfect set up for game day.

“Just coming out and killing time with friends and something to do before the game before Tom Brady gets out there,” said Cory Rapacz.

Whether fans are rooting for the patriots or the falcons, both fans are confident their team is going to win.

“This is the night Tom gets his 5th ring; we’re all pretty sure,” said Rapacz.

“Falcons!” said Brian Cox.

“I am rooting for the patriots,” said Hagan.

But it wasn’t just bars getting in on the game day fun.

“I’m rooting for the patriots. I know that most people in the country aren’t but tom Brady is just an excellent quarterback and he’s played at a high performance for a long time and I just admire that,” said Brian Kloempken.

Kloempken is the leader of the men’s house at Moorhead Catholic Campus Ministries, and says he wouldn’t want to watch the Super Bowl anywhere else except for at church.

“It’s nice because you can have a decent conversation you can relax, the couch is so much more comfortable than a bar stool and you don’t have those random obnoxious people around,” said Kloempken.

Now only time will tell for these fans of the Patriots and Falcons who’s going to have bragging rights come morning.

Brewtus Brickhouse will also be holding another event filled with drink specials and games for the UFC 207 fight on February 11th.