Construction on New Sanford Facility Complete

The massive new Sanford Medical Center in South Fargo is officially finished

by Nick Broadway

FARGO, N.D. — Construction on the new Sanford Medical Center in South Fargo is finally over.

A chairman for Mortenson Construction handed over the keys to Paul Richard, Sanford’s Executive Vice President.

Construction on the massive $494 million project began back in 2012, building from a completely empty plot of land.

Sanford officials say more than 4,000 workers from across the Midwest put in a grand total of 2.4 million man hours into the construction.

“When you look at the thought, skill and craftsmanship that is evident in this new medical center, you really do have to stop and reflect on what an amazing team made all of this possible,” said Sanford Executive Vice President, Paul Richard.

The new medical center is set to open on July 25th.