Essentia Fitness: Avoiding Injury

You have to walk before you can run. And stretch before you do both.

by Emily Welker

It would be great if all we had to do to prepare for a marathon or another major workout was roll out of bed, yank on our sweats and go. But there’s a bit more to it than that, especially if you don’t want to spend the days and weeks after your sudden sprint into fitness nursing an injury brought on by failing to warm up appropriately.

KVRR’s Shiina LoSciuto talks with Essentia Health experts about how to stay on the track and off the operating table by preparing properly for your chosen workout.