Hunter Dies in Shooting Near Edgeley

The man was out of state but was with two others hunting coyotes

by TJ Nelson

LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. — A man from out of state has died in an apparent accidental shooting northeast of Edgeley.

LaMoure County Sheriff Bob Fernandes says the 57-year-old man was among three people hunting coyotes.

The 911 call came in at around 11:20 this morning.

Fernandes says the man died at the scene and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner in Bismarck.

The shooting does not appear suspicious.