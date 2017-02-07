LIVE: “Crafted” Student Doc Airing On Local TV

Student-Produced Documentary Focuses On History Of Beer In Fargo-Moorhead

by Adam Ladwig

Adam Ladwig talks with Betsy Harmsen, one of the main writers/photographers of a new documentary. (She’s also a lovely production assistant for the KVRR morning show.)

“Crafted: A Romance With Beer” focuses on the history of beer in the valley, to present day brewers, drinkers and lovers of beer.

Students from MSUM did all of the work on the film.

The documentary airs Tuesday, February 7th, at 7:30 p.m. on Prairie Public television in the Fargo/Moorhead area.