LIVE: Jazzercise

We Learn How Jazzercise Fargo is Empowering Women

by Jackie Kelly

Nicole Hedlund Sommers, the owner of Jazzercise Fargo, tells KVRR’s Jackie Kelly about their GirlForce initiative.

This initiative is meant to empower girls ages 16-21 by offering them free Jazzercise classes during 2017.

This offers girls a place to learn healthy habits, get fit, and become part of a community.

More information about Jazzercise Fargo can be found here.