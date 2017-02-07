MN Governor Dayton Gives Cancer Treatment Update

Gov. Dayton will undergo surgery in early March at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

by Joe Radske

In a statement from the office of Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton:

This morning, Governor Mark Dayton posted the following on his personal Facebook page, regarding his treatment decision for his recent diagnosis of prostate cancer. Last week, Governor Dayton visited Mayo Clinic in Rochester for two scheduled appointments regarding this diagnosis. Please contact me directly with any questions.

“As you probably know, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Thankfully, tests last week showed no signs that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, which greatly improves my chances of survival.

“I have decided upon surgery to remove my prostate and, hopefully, all of the cancer. It is presently scheduled for the morning of Thursday, March 2nd, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. I am told that I will likely need to spend one night in the hospital; however, after the surgery, I will be in constant contact with Lt. Governor Tina Smith and my Senior Staff throughout my time at Mayo.

“Many friends and strangers have shared with me their experiences dealing with prostate cancer. You have lifted my spirits and given me both hope and resolve. I am deeply grateful to you.”