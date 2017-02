Thinking Green: The Dos and Don’ts of Dryer Lint

Do: Use it for Modeling Clay. Don't: Leave it to Start House Fires.

by Emily Welker

Dryer lint, of all things, can inspire folks to get mighty creative. Some people even use it as a base for modeling clay. Whatever you do with it, though, don’t leave it in the lint trap for too long. Danny Lipford shows us what to do and what not to do with dryer lint in Thinking Green.