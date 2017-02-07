Three Recognized for Bravery After Fatal Accident on I-29

Anastacia Hermes of Kindred is a First Responder who received the Good Samaritan Award and the Highway Patrol Colonel's Award of Excellence

by TJ Nelson

 

COURTESY: Kindred Ambulance Service

KINDRED, N.D. — Three people have been recognized for their heroic actions after a fiery crash on I-29 last July.

Anastacia Hermes of Kindred received the Good Samaritan Award and the Highway Patrol Colonel’s Award of Excellence.

Troopers Adam Malafa and Jed Dahnke both received the Bravery Award and the Distinguished Service Medal.

All three risked injury or death to pull 63-year-old Dennis Herr from his vehicle.

Herr was going the wrong-way on I-29 when he hit a bridge end at the Wild Rice River crossing and his car burst into flames.

He did not survive the crash.

