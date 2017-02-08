Fargo Police on the Search for Bank Robbery Suspect

After a midmorning robbery at Bell Bank in Fargo, police are asking for help finding the suspect

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — Police are searching for a man after a robbery at Bell Bank on 13th Avenue South in Fargo.

Police said a man came into the bank just after 10:30 am.

He walked up to a bank teller and demanded money.

He then left the bank through the west door and fled from the scene still heading west.

Soon after arriving on scene, police began a search for the suspect, calling out K–9 squads from Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Fargo Police Department.

The dogs searched for nearly two hours, but could not come up with a lead on the suspect.

“There’s a lot of officers in the area looking. We’re still trying to collect some evidence within the area,” said Lieutenant William Ahlfeldt with the Fargo Police Department.

Police released a description of the suspect and these security photos and asking the public to be aware.

In the photos, the suspect appears to be younger in age with bushy hair.

“A smaller statured black male around 5’5″ wearing all dark clothing entered the bank, did not display a weapon and demanded money,” said Lieutenant Ahlfeldt.

Police said while the suspect did not show a weapon, it doesn’t mean he isn’t dangerous.

“I would still consider him armed and would not approach if you do see somebody matching that description,” said Lieutenant Ahlfeldt.

Police said they will not release how much money the suspect got away with.

Officials are asking if you have any information regarding this case to contact the Fargo Police Department at their tip hotline at (701) 241-5777 or text a tip to (701) 730-8888.