Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall Partially Closes After Water Main Break

Anchor stores of the mall and those with exterior entrances remained open

by TJ Nelson

BISMARCK, N.D. — Most of the largest mall in Bismarck was closed for the day after a major water main break.

The north side of the mall was flooded.

The leak was detected near Lee’s Hallmark just before 9 o’clock this morning.

Officials say it was “frozen solid” and that delayed shutting it down.

A number of carpet cleaning companies were called in to remove the water.

Anchor stores and those with exterior entrances remained open.