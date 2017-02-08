DAPL Easement Granted, Protesters Say They Won’t Back Down

After the Army Corps of Engineers announced they will go ahead with the pipeline construction protesters in Cannon Ball are gearing up to resist

by Jake Stofan

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. — Protesters in Morton County said they will not back down from fighting the Dakota Access pipeline, even after the Army Corps of Engineers grants the easement.

Joye Braun has been protesting in Morton County since April of 2016.

She called the Army Corps decision illegal and said she’s heard rumors more people are expected to come join the camps since the announcement of the easement was made.

She said there are an estimated 700 people in three different camps still protesting the pipeline.

“When you’re battling these fights there’s always many different fronts and you know one of the biggest fronts is of course the legal battle that Standing Rock Sioux tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux tribe are doing together… But on the ground you know we do know that our prayers are strong,” said Braun.

The Army Corps said they will shut down the camps on February 22nd due to concerns of spring flooding.

Braun said protesters are working to move their encampments out of the flood plain.