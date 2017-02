Fargo Bank Robbery Suspect on the Run

Fargo Police say at 10:39 a.m., Wednesday morning, they received a call of a robbery at Bell Bank at 3100 13th Avenue South.

by Joe Radske

A lone man entered the bank and demanded money.

He did not show a weapon nor did the teller see a weapon.

Officers on scene say he took off on foot and headed west.

The best description is of a man in his 20’s around 5’5″ with no beard or anything covering his face.

A K-9 unit was seen at the intersection of 34th St South and 14th Ave South at around 11:20a.m.

Police are still searching for the suspect and investigating the details of the robbery at this time.

