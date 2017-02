Faux-cast – Tonight at 9 on KVRR Local News

by Site Staff

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’re sure to have noticed so-called “weather experts” sharing their version of a forecast. But some of these forecasts can be inaccurate and are shared hundreds or even thousands of times, sometimes creating panic among social media users.

Learn how to tell weather fact from fiction in your social media feed tonight at 9 on KVRR Local News.