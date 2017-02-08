Get Inspired: Kelly Thompson Opening Reception at Ecce Art Gallery

It's cold out there, people. But art can warm the coldest heart.

by Emily Welker

Going a little stir-crazy indoors these days? Get yourself downtown. Even on the coldest days, Ecce Art Gallery is a hot spot for arts and entertainment in the Fargo-Moorhead region.

Gallery owner Mark Weiler joined us live in-studio to talk about this week’s opening reception featuring Grand Forks artist Kelly Thompson, the Wine About Winter and Sweet Treat Stroll event downtown, and the TEDx talks the gallery hosts on a regular basis. It’s a spot to soak up beauty and brains all in one nifty little package.