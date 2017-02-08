Get Inspired: Kelly Thompson Opening Reception at Ecce Art Gallery

It's cold out there, people. But art can warm the coldest heart.

by Emily Welker

Going a little stir-crazy indoors these days? Get yourself downtown. Even on the coldest days, Ecce Art Gallery is a hot spot for arts and entertainment in the Fargo-Moorhead region.

Gallery owner Mark Weiler joined us live in-studio to talk about this week’s opening reception featuring Grand Forks artist Kelly Thompson, the Wine About Winter and Sweet Treat Stroll event downtown, and the TEDx talks the gallery hosts on a regular basis. It’s a spot to soak up beauty and brains all in one nifty little package.

You Might Like

Hunter Dies in Shooting Near Edgeley

  LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. -- A man from out of state has died in an apparent accidental shooting northeast of Edgeley. LaMoure County Sheriff Bob Fernandes says the 57-year-old man was among three people hunting coyotes. The 911 call came… continue reading ›