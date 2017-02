Lisbon Man Guilty of Squeezing His Baby to Death

Byron Whetsel is convicted of killing his own son after squeezing him and breaking his ribs and neck

by TJ Nelson

RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. — A Lisbon, North Dakota father has been convicted of killing his infant son.

A jury found Byron Whetsel guilty of child neglect and murder following a 5-day trial in Ransom County.

Court documents say Whetsel squeezed his 2-month-old son, broke the child’s ribs and neck and severely injured his brain.

A medical examiner concluded all of the injuries were caused by inflicted trauma.

Whetsel could face life in prison without parole.

A sentencing date has not been set.