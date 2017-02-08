Mr. Matchy Matchy “Arrested” at Sandy’s Donuts

The mascot for Giving Hearts Day is "arrested" for not giving donuts to local cops

by Nick Broadway

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Mr. Matchy Matchy was “arrested” after a traffic stop outside Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo.

Matchy, the mascot for Giving Hearts Day, was arrested for driving the Sandy’s van by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and not giving donuts to the cops.

His “bail” was a $2,000 donation to Jail Chaplains.

The Hope Lutheran Church Women’s Ministry and Crist Construction both donated, freeing Mr. Matchy.

“What Giving Hearts Day does in this community is absolutely amazing,” said Jail Chaplains executive director, Gerri Leach. “They have taught non-profits that you really can raise money in the first quarter of the year.”

Jail Chaplains is a group which leads faith based programs to help inmates recover.

Giving Hearts Day is tomorrow online.