Students and Professionals Network at NDSU Career Expo

The annual career expo brings together both new and graduating students

by Shiina LoSciuto

FARGO, N.D. — Students were dressed to impress at the Fargodome.

More than 300 employers gathered to recruit people from NDSU and other area colleges.

Students had the chance to bring their resume and meet with different organizations in the science and technology field.

The Career Expo is not only organized for students who are getting closer to graduation, it’s also for those looking at possible internships.

“It’s also for freshmen and sophomores to practice networking and learn about different career fields and different companies,” said Mark Matthes, the Director of the NDSU Career Center. “This is a great opportunity to practice engaging with professionals.”

This is an annual two day event.

Organizers say more than 1,500 students attended.