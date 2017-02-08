Two Arrested After Injury Car Crash in Fargo

Police say one person is facing drug charges and the other has a list of charges relating to the crash

by TJ Nelson

FARGO, N.D. — Two Fargo people were arrested following a crash in north Fargo Tuesday night.

Police say 23-year-old Tate Rivera ran a red light at 10th Street and 4th Avenue North and was hit by an SUV.

Rivera and one of his three passengers, 20-year-old Karlee Young, ran from the scene but were tracked down.

Rivera is facing charges of refusal to halt, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal vehicular injury and probation violations.

Young is facing drug charges.

Another passenger had to be cut out of the car.

A fourth passenger did not flee and wasn’t charged.