Western Illinois Runs Past Bison Women

Leathernecks Offense too Much to Handle for Herd

by Mike McCann

Courtesy NDSU

The Western Illinois University Leathernecks outscored the North Dakota State University women’s basketball team 24-13 in the third quarter to lift them to an 87-60 win over the Bison Wednesday, Feb. 8, in front of 712 spectators inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

NDSU falls to 5-19 on the season and 3-8 in Summit League action with the loss, while WIU improves to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in league play.

Junior guard Taylor Thunstedt scored 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field to lead the Bison, while senior forward Brianna Jones snagged a team-high 11 rebounds.

Freshman guard Sarah Jacobson added a team-best seven assists.

The Bison shot 40 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range, and outrebounded Western Illinois, 44-41, but turned the ball over 22 times.

Morgan Blumer posted a double-double with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Leathernecks, while reigning Summit League Player of the Week Emily Clemens added 19 points and eight assists.

WIU shot 41 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point range, and outscored North Dakota State in the paint, 34-20, and off turnovers, 19-2.

The Leathernecks tallied 13 steals and only five turnovers in the contest.

North Dakota State travels to Fort Wayne for a crucial Summit League game Saturday, Feb. 11. Tip-off in Fort Wayne, Ind., is slated for 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT).