MNsure Hits Record Enrollment for 2017

by TJ Nelson

MINNESOTA — Rising health insurance premiums and Minnesota’s financial help program have driven record enrollment on the state’s health exchange.

Officials at MNsure say they signed up more than 117,500 people during 2017’s open enrollment period.

That’s up by more than a third from last year.

The spike in insurance signups comes amid uncertainty at the federal level and the state’s unique effort to offset skyrocketing premiums.

Minnesota lawmakers used $312 million in rainy day funds to buy down monthly rates for shoppers who don’t get federal subsidies.