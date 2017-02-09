Beware of Romance Scams This Valentine’s Day

The BBB says scammers prey on other's desires to find love around Valentine's Day

by Jason Cerjak

FARGO, N.D. — The Better Business Bureau is warning those seeking love on the internet to be aware of romance scams.

Romance scams peak during this time of the year as more people turn to online dating services to find new relationships. The scams are infamous in that the scammer asks for money while trying to avoid a face–to–face meeting.

The BBB says that these scams start like any normal online relationship, then quickly the scammer lays down the trap.

“There’s a science to scams,” said Heather Johnson, Business Outreach Coordinator from the BBB. “They’ll create a connection and when the time is right, they’ll kind of strike, so if someone asks you to wire them money, or they start talking about negative financial situations and they need a bank account number to buy a plane ticket. Those are huge red flags.”

The BBB advises those dating online to never send money to someone they’ve never met online and to tell someone if they’ve fallen into a bad situation.